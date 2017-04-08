Gorman: Penguins happy for home-ice advantage

The Columbus Blue Jackets did their best to downplay the importance of home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“To me, home ice matters in Game 7,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.

“I've never been a big home-ice guy. It's great if you have it. To me, it's not a big deal until you get to a Game 7. That's where you want home ice.”

That was after the Penguins beat Columbus, 4-1, on Tuesday but before the Penguins clinched home-ice advantage for the first round.

Where the Penguins openly admitted getting home-ice advantage was a goal, Columbus was cheeky about the whole thing. Maybe it was Tortorella's sly way of referencing the Penguins' 3-7 record in Games 7s at home.

Which is weird, given the Penguins have the NHL's second-best record at home (31-6-4), trailing only the Washington Capitals (32-6-2), and the Blue Jackets never have won a playoff series.

The home-ice edge isn't lost on Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey, who noticed the club only had three losses in regulation this season when he arrived from Carolina in a trade.

“When you see that, you kind of catch a drift that losing on home ice is certainly not part of the plan,” Hainsey said. “I'm probably not qualified to speak on the details of it, but we try to stick to our game plan, focus on the things we do well and put some goals on the board.

“Usually that'll do it.”

Not only are the Penguins favored to win at home, but they also embrace the importance of having home-ice advantage in the postseason.

One advantage of home ice is having the last line change. That would allow Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, if he so chooses, to separate Sidney Crosby from Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky, whose physicality has proven problematic in the past.

“Anytime you can get last change, anytime you can get the advantages of home ice in general and playing in front of your crowd, it is advantageous to your team,” Penguins defenseman Ian Cole said. “I don't think you should understate that.”

But here's the best part: It might have been more important for Columbus to clinch home-ice advantage, considering the Blue Jackets really could use the edge they get from playing at Nationwide Arena. They are 28-12-1 there this season — the third-best home record in the Eastern Conference and fourth-best in the NHL — and the Penguins lost there twice this season.

“They come out very hard in their place,” Cole said. “Listening to that damn cannon going off is really annoying. The amount of times you can limit that cannon going off, by taking home ice, it's a good thing.

“They're a very, very good home team, as well. We know how hard the road is in the playoffs, and any advantage is a big advantage.”

This is what should have Columbus worried: As good as the Penguins are at home, they are just as good on the road. Of their 16 wins on the run to the Stanley Cup last year, the Penguins won seven on the road, including a Game 6 at Tampa while facing elimination and Game 6 in San Jose to win the Cup.

Not to mention the Penguins' biggest victories in the Crosby-Malkin era have come on the road: their first playoff series at Ottawa in 2007, Game 5 of the Cup Final at Detroit in '08; Game 7 at Washington in '09; and the Cup championship in Game 7 at Detroit in '09.

Maybe Tortorella is right, after all, and home ice is overrated. The Penguins are happy to have it and will be happier to prove him wrong.

