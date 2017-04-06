Gorman: Pirates selling coldest ticket

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Venditti stood outside PNC Park on Thursday afternoon with a fistful of extra tickets for the Pirates' home opener.

Though the event typically is the hottest ticket in town, he couldn't find takers for seven $50 seats he bought in a package of 50 for Friday's 1:05 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves.

Forecasts of chilly temperatures and possible snow made it a tough ticket to sell — especially when the Pirates still had some seats available, in addition to standing-room only.

“Last year, I could sell these for $75 and make $25 a ticket,” said Venditti, 56, of Murrysville. “I can't even put them on StubHub. They're going for $12 to $20, and nobody is taking them. I'd take $20 at this point.”

If opening week represents the christening of the MLB season, the home opener is the baptism for PNC Park. It's a celebration of the beginning of baseball season, a spring rite of passage for kids to skip school and adults work to catch a ballgame.

Where Boston had a beautiful day for the season opener against the Pirates on Monday at Fenway Park, the rest of the week has been a brutal reminder that April weather isn't ideal for baseball.

Not that baseball cares.

When the Pirates played the Red Sox on Wednesday night, the game-time weather was 40 degrees and cloudy. The game lasted almost four hours before Boston catcher Sandy Leon's walk-off homer in the 12th inning for a 3-0 victory.

But there's something special about Fenway, billed as America's most beloved ballpark.

“I feel like Fenway Park is so magical that it should host opening day every year,” Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon said before Monday's game. “When I walked in the tunnel here to get to the locker room, I felt like I took a time warp back in time. I felt like that was how baseball was invented to be experienced. I felt like there were going to be guys in top hats, trying to sell me newspapers and hot dogs. It's pretty cool.”

The same way Boston is a baseball town where Red Sox fans go to the games no matter the weather, Pittsburgh is a football town where Steelers fans will brave brutal conditions.

That's why it was poetic that the first person I found at the Pirates ticket office, Tom Foley of Mount Washington, was wearing a black leather Steelers jacket and a Steelers baseball cap.

“I'm a big Pirates fan — and Steelers fan,” Foley said. “My friend wants to go to the home opener. I said, ‘Let's go Saturday.' But she wants to go to the opener, simple as that.”

Baseball here is another story, and that had people wondering whether the Pirates would postpone the home opener for a day-night doubleheader Saturday, when the forecast is for 60 degrees.

“I'd be OK with that,” said Venditti, a season-ticket holder. “I've got tickets for both games.”

What worried Venditti was whether to cancel his annual tailgate, given that it was expected to be 37 degrees between 9-11 a.m.

Rain ruined Thursday's Pirates-Red Sox game from being played at Fenway — it was postponed until April 13 — but what were the chances of the Pirates calling off games on back-to-back days?

Let's just say the odds of Pirates manager Clint Hurdle being the first manager fired this season — highest in the majors at 7/2, courtesy of Bovada — is a better bet.

Instead, the Pirates planned to go on with the home opener as scheduled, despite temperatures predicted to be 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 at first pitch.

That's sure to scare off some fans, who would rather watch the game in the warmth of their homes than shiver by the river.

It makes you wonder why MLB doesn't schedule the early April games in warm-weather cities.

Atlanta, by the way, was expected to have a high of 61 degrees Friday, with a low of 41. Wouldn't it have made more sense for the Pirates to play at the Braves?

If anything, it's appropriate that Atlanta pushed back the start of R.A. Dickey, the 2012 NL Cy Young Award winner, until Saturday.

Even the 42-year-old knuckleballer wants no part of pitching in white-knuckle weather.

But it's the opener, simple as that, so it's “Play ball!” Let's just hope it's not with snowballs.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.