Gorman: Catching a memory from the home opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick DeSantis was sitting on an aluminum bleacher in left field at PNC Park, wishing he had worn an extra pair of socks, when a long fly ball was hit in his direction.

DeSantis, 24, of Hopewell, figures he's been to 200 Pirates games. Never before had he caught a home-run ball.

And one was headed his way.

Francisco Cervelli couldn't feel his hands. The Pirates catcher kept squeezing them, trying to make the blood flow back to his frozen fingertips.

Then David Freese, aptly named on this frigid home opener, came to bat in the fifth.

Freese is filling in for Jung Ho Kang at third base, but wasn't being counted on to provide power after hitting 13 home runs last season. Yet Freese connected on a 2-2 pitch from Atlanta Braves right-handed reliever Josh Collmenter, driving it into the visiting bullpen for the first home run at PNC Park this season.

“To go deep opening day is special, especially at home,” said Freese, who later took a bad hop off the collarbone that forced him to leave the game. “It was awesome to help the team. It was freezing cold, that's for sure.”

The temperature at first pitch was 37 degrees and the whirling winds made it feel even colder. Consider that it was 14 degrees when the Steelers played the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game Jan. 8 at Heinz Field, and 36 degrees at opening faceoff for the Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game Feb. 25 at Heinz Field.

Even so, Pirates fans braved the cold.

So did Cervelli on a brutal day to be the battery with Ivan Nova. Cervelli had batted twice, flying out to right field in the second inning and hitting into a fielder's choice in the third. Now, Cervelli was following Freese's leadoff home run in the fourth.

Cervelli isn't renowned for his power. Actually, he's better known for not hitting home runs. He'd had 18 career homers in 10 major-league seasons. Last year, he suffered a broken hamate bone on his left hand that required surgery in mid-June and went without a homer until hitting a solo shot Sept. 21 at Milwaukee.

“I don't think it's the power. I never had a season with more than seven homers,” Cervelli said. “I just feel healthy. I can handle the barrel the way I want it. That's important. The other stuff is going to come. I'm going to keep learning.”

Then Cervelli slipped in a smart line that made everyone laugh.

“If I can hit 40 homers,” he said, “I'm going to be happy to.”

So, what happened next was a surprise to everyone.

Cervelli drove a 1-2 pitch over the State Farm sign and into the left-field bleachers. That's where DeSantis was sitting with his girlfriend, Natasha Scholl, and high school buddy, Nick Cavanaugh, in Section 136, Row D, seats they purchased for $20 apiece on SeatGeek. The ball bounced off a bleacher and the 6-foot-2 DeSantis stretched for it.

“Catching a home-run ball on opening day is pretty spectacular,” said DeSantis, the kitchen manager at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Morgantown, W.Va. “That's the best experience I've ever had at a baseball game.”

Each of us will remember this home opener our own way: For the chilling temps or the back-to-back homers by Freese and Cervelli; maybe it will be Andrew McCutchen going 3 for 4 at PNC Park, where we worried all winter he wouldn't return as a Pirate after being the subject of trade talk; or the spectacular double play with the bases loaded to end the eighth, thanks to Josh Harrison's backhand stab and Jordy Mercer's pirouette and blind throw.

How about this? All of it led to the Pirates winning 5-4.

“The most important thing is, we get the W,” Cervelli said. “I don't care if I hit a homer — well, I'm happy because last year it was probably the last game of my season. It's a good feeling. ... The important thing is to score runs. If we can do what we did — make the starter throw 80 pitches in four innings — we're going to do a lot of damage.”

That damage had DeSantis smiling beneath his big beard. He gave the ball to guest services for Cervelli to autograph and return and now has a memento that will make the frigid home opener a warm memory.

“I don't really collect things, but I'll definitely put this in a nice case and keep it forever,” DeSantis said. “To be a Pirate fan and get a home run ball on opening day, I would call it a magical experience.”

What would Cervelli call it? That's amore.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.