Gorman: Blue Jackets play to hit, Penguins to win

There was something smug about John Tortorella, even after the Columbus Blue Jackets lost to the Penguins on Friday night.

“I don't have one (gripe) about the team. Not one,” Tortorella said after the 4-1 loss in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. “I'm anxious to get our suits on again and get at it in our building.”

Now might be a bad time to remind Torts that getting at it in their building hasn't been too beneficial for the Blue Jackets in their postseason history. They have one career playoff victory at Nationwide Arena.

Then again, Columbus has never won a playoff series. And nothing about the first two games has given any indication the Blue Jackets are about to change that.

They have followed Tortorella's game plan to perfection, playing with physicality for an edge in both hits (51-30) and shots (79-55).

It's exactly the type of series Tortorella promised to play against the Penguins, one he foreshadowed when he said the Blue Jackets lost part of their personality during their 16-game winning streak this season.

“We're going to hit. That's a big part of who we are,” Tortorella said before the start of the series. “I think we lost some of that. I talked to our guys, during when we had that 16-game winning streak. We were filling the net. We forgot about who we were and what our foundation is, and that's a team that's going to bang and have some grind to its game.”

As a result, Columbus has lost the ability to fill the net. The Blue Jackets have two goals in as many games, have never held the lead and failed to keep the score tied for a full minute.

To say the Penguins have found the flaws in Tortorella's gameplan is an understatement. The Penguins were outplayed in the first period of both games, yet relied on their speed and skill, by blocking shots and clearing the crease to win.

They take a 2-0 series lead into Nationwide Arena, knowing a victory in Game 3 Sunday could crush Columbus' chances — and its spirit.

“Momentum and momentum swings are big, especially in playoff hockey,” Penguins defenseman Ian Cole said. “You want to do everything you can to make sure your team has momentum, and you want to keep that momentum and continue that momentum. A great way to do that in this upcoming game would be to have a great start and put pressure on them early.”

If every series is its own story, as Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is fond of saying, so is every playoff game. Momentum is hard to carry over from one game to next, especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It's an important game,” Penguins center Matt Cullen said. “When you go into an opposing team's building, you have that added crowd energy. We're anticipating an intense, up-tempo game.”

Although the Penguins won two of three games at Columbus in their 2014 first-round series, they lost both at Nationwide Arena this season.

“They play great at their building. They always do,” Cole said. “Every game that I've played against them at Nationwide Arena in Columbus has been an absolute battle. They're a great team at home. They're a great team wherever they play but especially at home. They seem to have a lot of energy. That canon seems to get them going. It's going to be a challenge, but I think we're up to the challenge.”

The Penguins realize they are only halfway to the four games needed to win the series, but the reigning Stanley Cup champions have a far greater understanding of what it takes to win four than their opponents.

“We know how to play on the road, so we have to take care of our own business,” Cullen said. “I think in the playoffs it can be easy to get caught up in the emotion and excitement and noise in the rink but with the group that we have — we've been through it before — I think we have the capability to handle that.”

Can Columbus can handle it? It might depend on whether Tortorella is willing to adjust his strategy.

“We know it's going to be a battle,” Sullivan said. “As series progress, the games get harder to win and it's more difficult to win. That's everything we expect.

“We're going to go to Columbus and we're going to do everything within our power to bring our best game. We're not going to get ahead of ourselves. We're going to focus on the one game in front of us. That's the approach we've taken with this team all year long and that will continue to be the approach that we'll take through the course of the playoffs.”

Columbus is playing to hit. The Penguins are playing to win. For both, it's a big part of who they are.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.