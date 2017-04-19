Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: It's your move, Sully
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella got his team back into the series against the Penguins with a win Tuesday.

Updated 3 minutes ago

They swore it wasn't about them, going to great lengths to put the onus on the players and even refusing to talk about one another and their history or call their coaching challenge a chess match.

But now it is.

The Columbus Blue Jackets answered the Penguins Tuesday, thanks to John Tortorella's tactical edge.

In 48 hours, the Columbus coach brought the Blue Jackets back from the brink of elimination after the devastation of Sunday's Game 3 overtime defeat to the thrill of victory in Game 4, their first regulation playoff win and second at Nationwide Arena.

“He gives us confidence to play our game and to work hard,” Blue Jackets winger Cam Atkinson said of Tortorella. “That's what we talked about: Last game, it could have gone either way in overtime, but we stuck with it. We didn't make excuses. We came in and expected to win again and got a different result.”

Your move, Mike Sullivan.

The Penguins coach outclassed Tortorella through the first three games, not just strategically but in convincing his players to push through slow starts and ride the momentum swings to three consecutive victories.

The message has been simple: Just play.

Sullivan has convinced the reigning Stanley Cup champion that its best bet of a repeat rests with valuing the little things, whether it's winning a puck battle on the boards or clearing it out of their zone. The little things, he says, add up to big things.

“Talent alone doesn't win in the playoffs or it doesn't win at this time of year,” Sullivan said. “You've got to play the game the right way. There's only one way to play this game, and that's hard. You can't win if you don't play hard.

“Part of that is defending when the time is called upon. It's getting in shot lanes. It's being willing to engage in puck battles. It's getting involved in wall play. It's a lot of those thankless jobs that are difficult to quantify — that you guys maybe can't go to a website and look up a stat — but they're vitally important to helping teams win hockey games.”

Sullivan has pushed the right buttons so far. More than anything, he has made sure his message resonates in the dressing room, whether it's through his own voice or that of captain Sidney Crosby.

“Sully's a great coach. He's a guy who's very intense, and he expects a lot from you. But because he expects a lot from you, he gets a lot from you,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “So not only the tactics and strategy part of things but the desperation he tries to instill and the intensity that he brings out in his players that's something that's very good for our team.

“We have all the aspects, but adding that edge of intensity and that edge of desperation and everything, it brings our game to another level. When you have a captain like Sid, that encompasses all of those things it really kind of reinforces that message. We're fortunate to not have a leadership group that's combating the coach's message, which sometimes happens. We have leadership that has bought in and leads us from the front.”

Tortorella, however, made some minor changes to his lineup for Game 4 that brought major returns.

Not that anyone actually expected a sweep, but the Penguins can't afford to allow the Blue Jackets back into this series.

They know it's important to finish them off Thursday, when the series returns to PPG Paints Arena for Game 5, to make sure there is no return trip to Columbus.

“My experience in going through these things is every game is its own entity,” Sullivan said. “We've got to go home and win a hockey game. That's got to be our approach. We've got a confident group. We believe in this group. We know we're a good hockey team. When we play the game the right way, we can compete with anybody. We've got to reset our mindset. But we've got to be more committed to playing the game the right way.”

Torts won the tactical battle Tuesday. Now, Sully gets his strategic turn. Don't be surprised if his message stays the same, that he chooses to call on the Penguins for more consistency in this chess match.

Sometimes, the best move isn't making one.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.