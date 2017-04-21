Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Marte suspension puts Pirates in a spot

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte was suspended for 80 days by Major League Baseball today.

Updated less than a minute ago

Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for testing positive for steroids certainly put the Pirates in a spot.

And we're not talking about the one in center field immediately claimed by Andrew McCutchen.

No, it's Pirates owner Bob Nutting who should be the one shouting, “This is my spot!”

Nutting invested in Marte with a six-year, $31 million contract through 2019, with club options in '20 and '21.

To listen to the Pirates, who played the Yankees on Friday night at PNC Park, they were stunned by word of the suspension.

“There's news you're going to get in life (where) you don't get a head's-up sometimes,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “To be blindsided, you're not aware of it. MLB doesn't give you a call ahead of time and say, ‘Hey, this is cooking' or anything like that.

“So, from that standpoint, you get the information and you take the proper steps on how you want to get to the player and how you need to get to the team. You need to sort through some things.

“We can do hard around here. We've had to do hard before.”

What's hard to fathom is the Pirates could play at least half the season without Marte and third baseman Jung Ho Kang, whose selfish acts have cost the team two of its top hitters.

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli admits he is the last one to judge Marte — “because I'm not perfect,” Cervelli said.

In August 2013, Cervelli served a 50-game suspension when he was one of 13 players involved in the Biogenesis investigation for using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I'm sad because he's not here,” Cervelli said of Marte. “We need this guy. This guy is one of the best players on this team and one of the best players in baseball.

“But we've got to continue.”

The Yankees have been in the Pirates' shoes, as Cervelli and Alex Rodriguez were playing in the Bronx at the time of the Biogenesis scandal. Even so, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he is always surprised when any player is caught cheating.

“Sometimes, you get caught up in the competitiveness and wanting to be great and your competitive juices come out and you do things you wish you wouldn't,” Girardi said. “You think long and hard about doing it. It happens. Obviously, you hate to see it happen in our game, but it happens in all sports.”

You have to wonder what Marte was thinking by taking nandrolone, an old-school anabolic steroid that former BALCO director Victor Conte called the “kiss of death” because it stays in a person's system anywhere from six to 18 months.

Perhaps it had to do with Marte's dip in power production. His home runs dropped from 19 in 2015 to nine last year, including six homers in 64 games batting cleanup.

With Marte missing, it puts more pressure on McCutchen and Gregory Polanco to produce.

“You have to have someone step up — when you lose a player like that — in their absence,” Girardi said. “The danger is in when guys try to do too much. When guys just do what they're capable of doing, it's usually pretty good. Whoever replaces him can't say, ‘Well, I have to be Starling Marte.' You can't do that. I have to be me. That's the important thing to convince players.”

So, it was good to see Jose Osuna triple in his first at-bat Friday and Josh Bell follow with a two-run homer for a 4-1 second-inning lead. While it's odd to see Osuna, a natural first baseman, playing in right field and Bell, a natural right fielder, at first base, the Pirates can live with those kinds of results.

What they can't afford is another self-inflicted wound. The Pirates have stood behind Kang, despite his three DUI convictions, and now must toe the line between supporting Marte and MLB's punishment of him, which includes a postseason ban if the Pirates qualify.

The Pirates are lucky they didn't deal McCutchen, even if they offended the five-time All-Star with trade talk and a move to right field. Now, more than ever, they need players of his high character.

“We've had that message going on since I've been here,” Hurdle said. “We live in a real world in this clubhouse. We talk about real-life issues. The beauty of life is God gives you the opportunity to make choices. He does not give you the opportunity to create the consequences of your choices, and that's where we all live.”

This is the Pirates' spot.

Sadly, it's the kind you mark not with an X but an asterisk.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.