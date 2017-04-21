Gorman: Marte suspension puts Pirates in a spot

Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for testing positive for steroids certainly put the Pirates in a spot.

And we're not talking about the one in center field immediately claimed by Andrew McCutchen.

No, it's Pirates owner Bob Nutting who should be the one shouting, “This is my spot!”

Nutting invested in Marte with a six-year, $31 million contract through 2019, with club options in '20 and '21.

To listen to the Pirates, who played the Yankees on Friday night at PNC Park, they were stunned by word of the suspension.

“There's news you're going to get in life (where) you don't get a head's-up sometimes,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “To be blindsided, you're not aware of it. MLB doesn't give you a call ahead of time and say, ‘Hey, this is cooking' or anything like that.

“So, from that standpoint, you get the information and you take the proper steps on how you want to get to the player and how you need to get to the team. You need to sort through some things.

“We can do hard around here. We've had to do hard before.”

What's hard to fathom is the Pirates could play at least half the season without Marte and third baseman Jung Ho Kang, whose selfish acts have cost the team two of its top hitters.

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli admits he is the last one to judge Marte — “because I'm not perfect,” Cervelli said.

In August 2013, Cervelli served a 50-game suspension when he was one of 13 players involved in the Biogenesis investigation for using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I'm sad because he's not here,” Cervelli said of Marte. “We need this guy. This guy is one of the best players on this team and one of the best players in baseball.

“But we've got to continue.”

The Yankees have been in the Pirates' shoes, as Cervelli and Alex Rodriguez were playing in the Bronx at the time of the Biogenesis scandal. Even so, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he is always surprised when any player is caught cheating.

“Sometimes, you get caught up in the competitiveness and wanting to be great and your competitive juices come out and you do things you wish you wouldn't,” Girardi said. “You think long and hard about doing it. It happens. Obviously, you hate to see it happen in our game, but it happens in all sports.”

You have to wonder what Marte was thinking by taking nandrolone, an old-school anabolic steroid that former BALCO director Victor Conte called the “kiss of death” because it stays in a person's system anywhere from six to 18 months.

Perhaps it had to do with Marte's dip in power production. His home runs dropped from 19 in 2015 to nine last year, including six homers in 64 games batting cleanup.

With Marte missing, it puts more pressure on McCutchen and Gregory Polanco to produce.

“You have to have someone step up — when you lose a player like that — in their absence,” Girardi said. “The danger is in when guys try to do too much. When guys just do what they're capable of doing, it's usually pretty good. Whoever replaces him can't say, ‘Well, I have to be Starling Marte.' You can't do that. I have to be me. That's the important thing to convince players.”

So, it was good to see Jose Osuna triple in his first at-bat Friday and Josh Bell follow with a two-run homer for a 4-1 second-inning lead. While it's odd to see Osuna, a natural first baseman, playing in right field and Bell, a natural right fielder, at first base, the Pirates can live with those kinds of results.

What they can't afford is another self-inflicted wound. The Pirates have stood behind Kang, despite his three DUI convictions, and now must toe the line between supporting Marte and MLB's punishment of him, which includes a postseason ban if the Pirates qualify.

The Pirates are lucky they didn't deal McCutchen, even if they offended the five-time All-Star with trade talk and a move to right field. Now, more than ever, they need players of his high character.

“We've had that message going on since I've been here,” Hurdle said. “We live in a real world in this clubhouse. We talk about real-life issues. The beauty of life is God gives you the opportunity to make choices. He does not give you the opportunity to create the consequences of your choices, and that's where we all live.”

This is the Pirates' spot.

Sadly, it's the kind you mark not with an X but an asterisk.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.