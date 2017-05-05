Gorman: Crosby's return is not some stunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes, I'm not sure which sight of Sidney Crosby is scarier: The one where the Penguins captain leaves the ice with concussion or the one where he returns from concussion.

Crosby's history with a traumatic brain injury is as troublesome as that of any superstar athlete in any sport, so his leaving Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Washington Capitals was disturbing on a different level.

It wasn't just that the Penguins lost another star from their regining Stanley Cup champions but one whose career could be a concussion away from being over.

Rest assured, Crosby's surprising return to full-contact practice Friday didn't have me holding my breath. Crosby appears ready to return — although he admitted, “it's not up to me.”

“Having gone through this, I like to think I'm pretty aware of my body at this point,” Crosby said. “I understand the importance of making sure you're good before you come back.”

If Crosby is coming back for Game 5 on Saturday at Verizon Center — and it's being called a game-time decision — it's going to be only because the Penguins' medical staff clears him.

“I have a lot of belief in our staff here that they're going to do everything in their power to make sure I'm good when I come back,” Crosby said. “I trust them. I trust the process that you have to go through. Whenever it's time, I'll be ready.”

Mike Sullivan said whenever Crosby is ready, he will play. The Penguins coach expressed no reservations about playing his star center once he's cleared.

“We trust our doctors. We trust our medical team,” Sullivan said. “When they tell us he's OK, then we have confidence that Sid's good.”

Crosby's practice wasn't a ploy to give the Capitals, on the brink of elimination, another cause for concern.

This wasn't some kind of stunt. Nor would the Penguins have risked holding Crosby out of Game 4 and allowing Washington to tie the series if he weren't concussed.

Instead, Sullivan said, it's part of a process, that “the priority has always been on the health of our players, first and foremost, and that will never change.”

That's good, because Crosby isn't the only Penguins player who was concussed Monday and returned to practice Friday.

Winger Conor Sheary also left Game 3 after a collision with Patric Hornqvist left Sheary with his first concussion.

“It was weird how it happened. We got injured in the same game. Now, we're kind of recovering at the same pace,” Sheary said of Crosby. “I kind of went unnoticed, which is a good thing. He deserves it. He's the best player in the world. I'm not close to that.”

That Crosby and Sheary had headaches one day and were skating the next is a good sign. Concussions are like fingerprints in that no two are the same. It also shows that the Penguins aren't rushing one player back and not the other just because it's the postseason.

“When he feels good, he'll be back,” Penguins center Evgeni Malkin said. “Crosby's had a tough situation. He wants to play for sure, but he's not rushing.”

Crosby knows better, as a concussion cost him 63 games over two seasons in 2011-12 and the first six games of this season. It cost him a scoring title in '11, likely another this season.

Sheary is following Crosby's lead, knowing that even with the magnitude of the Stanley Cup playoffs this isn't an injury from which to rush back but be careful.

“That's the hard part of a concussion: It's a mental battle with yourself, whether you have symptoms or you don't,” Sheary said.

“Doctors can tell you all they want, but they don't know what you're feeling, per se. They can help you out as much as they can, but it's pretty much the onus is on you to get over that hump and knowing you're OK.

“You can't just put one foot in the water. You've got to just jump in right back to where you left off.”

When concussed, Crosby was the best hockey player in the world. For him to return as anything but that would be a major mistake.

Neither Crosby nor the Penguins can afford to run the risk of him returning only to skate off the ice with another concussion.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.