Gorman: Pirates believe best baseball is yet to come

Clint Hurdle's eyes lit up and a smile broke across his face when the Pirates manager was asked about his “don't don't” philosophy.

“The ‘don't-don't' thing is awesome because we talk about that,” Hurdle said Wednesday, explaining a rationale repeated a day earlier by center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

“Your mind can't process ‘don't'; your mind processes the other thing. (Say) ‘Don't throw it high,' and your mind processes ‘throw it high.' Your mind doesn't process the ‘don't.'

“It takes you nowhere, and one thing I think we've been very, very good with is not letting our emotions or feelings or securities being fueled by external reasons. Even when you're not going well, you cannot let the game steal your joy.”

Perhaps it takes a double-negative to see the positive with the Pirates in what has become a “don't-don't” season.

Don't look at their sub-.500 record going into the second of a six-game homestand. The Pirates were five games out of first place in the NL Central.

“I don't focus on the standings as much because we can't control what other teams do,” McCutchen said. “The only way we can get to the top is by winning. There's no point in paying attention to them because we know what we need to do to get where we want to go — that's win — so I'm just focusing on what I can do to help the team win.”

Don't look at the bullpen blues that have caused so many blown leads, but rather that the Pirates have overcome so much adversity.

They started the season without the services of third baseman Jung Ho Kang because of visa problems related to his DUI arrests, lost Gold Glove outfielder Starling Marte to an 80-game suspension for steroid use and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon for a stretch to surgery for testicular cancer.

Don't think it broke the Bucs. Instead, they have played with a patchwork of ready-or-not rookies, bench players forced into starting roles and through the struggles of stars like McCutchen and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Check their clubhouse following their first winning road trip of the season, and the Pirates still believe they have yet to play their best baseball.

“Probably not, because if we were we'd probably be in first place,” McCutchen said. “The teams that are leading, they've probably played some pretty good baseball. Of course, we haven't. We've had our time when we do, but we've got to remain consistent with that. We had a winning road trip, so that's a good start for us.”

Don't look now, but the NL Central is up for grabs. The Reds have gone from first to last place. The Brewers aren't built to win, the Cardinals are falling apart and the world champion Cubs are ready to implode.

That doesn't mean the Pirates are poised to win the division, but there is hope with Marte returning to the team July 18.

“I still think we're in the thick of things, for sure,” shortstop Jordy Mercer said. “I just don't think we've played our game yet. I don't think we've got hot at the right time yet. We're waiting for that. We're waiting to put everything together and to take off.

“Did we expect to be here? Probably not. I think we expected to play to better, given what we had going on in the season. But that's OK. Nobody has really separated themselves in the division. We know if we can get everybody on the same page, we can win a lot of games.”

Don't get too excited. The bullpen, a strength the past seven seasons, has problems with Tony Watson flaming out as closer and Daniel Hudson scuttling the setup role.

Felipe Rivero has been a revelation as closer material but getting to the ninth is now the issue.

Don't blame the bullpen, Hurdle says, when the Pirates' problems aren't singular.

“I think that's also an opportunity to really galvanize your ballclub,” Hurdle said. “These guys are rolling up their sleeves, going out there every day together, trying to figure it out together.

“Some days are better than others, and just focus on what you're already in control of and what you can create in a more positive fashion.”

So, don't be surprised if the Pirates are contenders — even if it takes a double-negative to understand their positivity.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.