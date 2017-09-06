Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Steelers must follow Roethlisberger to winning

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays against the Colts Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays against the Colts Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays against the Colts Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays against the Colts Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 41 minutes ago

When the Steelers started the first half with as many losses as wins last season, Ben Roethlisberger offered a two-word solution.

“Follow me.”

After contemplating retirement in the offseason, Roethlisberger says he had a singular motivation for returning for his 14th season.

“Winning.”

What he wants to win is never in question, and not just the opener Sunday at the Cleveland Browns — against whom Roethlisberger owns a 21-2 career record.

It's Super Bowl-or-bust with the Steelers, which is why Roethlisberger's role on this team has never been more important.

Not just as the franchise quarterback, but as a team captain for the ninth time. That's something Big Ben calls an honor, one he's taking more seriously than ever.

“The rich tradition and history that's here, I don't take that lightly,” Roethlisberger said. “That means a lot to me. I want to be a leader, both on and off the field. That's in the locker room, just any way that I can be, so I have to try and step up when it comes to that.”

Roethlisberger isn't just talking the talk. His locker is now surrounded by rookies. To the left is first-round pick T.J. Watt; to the right are third-rounder James Conner and second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“It was kind of twofold,” Roethlisberger said. “One, I wanted those guys around so I could try to pass on some things that were passed on to me. And they're rookies, so I never anticipate them being at their locker very much so I can get more room.”

Big Ben was just joking, as he's long been surrounded by open lockers. Once a cautionary tale for boorish behavior, Roethlisberger is relishing this role as the old guard passing the torch to the next generation of Steelers stars, just as Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis did for him years ago.

“I know he did it for a lot of people,” Roethlisberger said, “but he was a guy that I was close to and enjoyed playing with and passed all of those things on to me.”

It's a reminder how Roethlisberger has gone from rookie to the team's most tenured player in what seems like the blink of an eye. It's also an indication Big Ben is closer to the twilight of his career than the start, and why it means so much to him to pass on what he calls “the Steeler tradition, the Steeler Way.”

“With T.J., being next to me, it's different. I can't talk to him about offensive things that I can talk to James and JuJu about,” Roethlisberger said. “But I just want to tell stories about guys that I played with, how we played and how we practiced, anything that I picked up along my way. ...

“I feel like they look at the old man — JuJu was 6 years old when I started (in the NFL) — and they're young guys that are impressionable and I want to pass on things that were passed on to me. I don't think they're just letting the old man talk. I think they're actually enjoying it.”

Watt certainly is, although the outside linebacker said he has learned more from Big Ben about how to be a pro, with tips to arrive early to meetings and pay attention to the little things “because that's what keeps you in this league a long time.”

“It means quite a bit to have someone who I've grown up watching, and (to) be able to sit next to him and have him share some wisdom is awesome,” Watt said.

“Just the hard work and dedication day to day, and that you can't win a Super Bowl by thinking about the Super Bowl right now. You have to take it day-by-day with that end goal in mind.”

It's nothing new to see for center Maurkice Pouncey, who believes Roethlisberger long has been a leader in the locker room.

“He took me under his wing early — I guess that's more of a center-quarterback thing — but he's always done a great job at being a leader,” Pouncey said.

“You could tell now that he's reaching out a little bit more to help the younger guys because he has younger players (around him). When he was here at first, he had a lot of older guys that helped him around the way. Now he has the younger guys, and it's only right for him to do that.”

And it's only right for the Steelers to start the season that way, with Roethlisberger reminding the rookies who to follow on their way to winning.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.