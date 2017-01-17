Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates fans cheer as the team is introduced Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, prior to Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Cardinals at PNC Park.

The Pirates will hold the line on ticket prices for 2017.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. The cost will be the same as last season, although prices will vary from game to game due to the dynamic pricing system.

Also, the Pirates on Tuesday announced two postgame concerts for the coming season. Flo Rida will perform after the May 26 game against the New York Mets. Chicago will perform after the Aug. 4 game against the San Diego Padres.

According to Team Marketing Report, the Pirates' average ticket price of $29.96 last season was the 12th most-expensive in the majors.

The average cost of an MLB ticket was $31.00.

Ticket prices at PNC Park shot up 49.9 percent in 2016. Only two other clubs — the Padres (44.8 percent) and the Toronto Blue Jays (23.3 percent) — had price hikes greater than 18 percent.

In 2015, the Pirates had the fourth-cheapest tickets in the big leagues.

To compile its “Fan Cost Index,” Team Marketing Report tallies the total cost of four average-price tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking and two caps. The Pirates' FCI of $195.84 was the 10th lowest in the majors, below the average of $219.53.

However, the Pirates' FCI was up 11.3 percent from 2016 — which was tied for the second-biggest increase in the majors.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

