Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Yankees make bold moves to help beef up roster for stretch run

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Getty Images
The Yankees' Tony Pena welcomes Todd Frazier (right) to the dugout during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins on July 19, 2017.

Updated 30 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The New York Yankees ignited their playoff drive despite a midseason tailspin with the acquisition of power-hitting infielder Todd Frazier and power-armed relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson.

“We're now in a sprint, and we want to be able to run the fastest, swiftest, most successful race we can,” general manager Brian Cashman said, “and hopefully these three new additions can, again, put ourselves in position to do that.”

The bold trade that sent reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects, including 2016 first-round draft pick Blake Rutherford, to the Chicago White Sox was completed Tuesday night.

“Obviously, those are all guys who can come in here and help us accomplish what we want to accomplish,” left fielder Brett Gardner said. “I think it's important to do what we can to make our team better.”

The Yankees were on their way to beating the Twins while the deal was being done. In the 30 games prior to Tuesday, they went just 9-21. But they entered Wednesday with control of the second AL wild-card spot, just 3 12 games behind AL East leader Boston.

Before the Yankees wrapped up their series at Minnesota, they sent left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated first baseman Ji-Man Choi and utility man Rob Refsnyder for assignment.

Frazier, Kahnle and Robertson arrived at the ballpark right around game time and soon settled in the dugout with their new teammates. Frazier pinch hit in the seventh inning, striking out in his debut.

Girardi said he wasn't sure whether Frazier would play third base or Chase Headley would stay there. The other one will play first base, which has been a problem position for the Yankees this season.

“When you do make the move, you'd like to leave them in the same spot,” Girardi said.

Having grown up in New Jersey as a Yankees fan, leading Toms River to the 1998 Little League World Series title at age 12 and later joining Derek Jeter on the field while his team was honored, Frazier posted to Twitter his excitement about coming home.

“Now it's on to the concrete jungle,” the two-time All-Star said. “Can't wait. Definitely a dream come true.”

The 20-year-old Rutherford was hitting .281 with 30 RBIs and 25 stolen bases at Class A Charleston to make the South Atlantic League All-Star team, and the 18th overall pick last year was the key piece for the White Sox to agree to the deal. The seeds were sewn, Cashman said, in the previous weeks while the Yankees pursued starting pitcher Jose Quintana, who went to the Chicago Cubs instead.

With Michael Pineda done for the season, Cashman still will try to trade for another starting pitcher, but this move at least shored up a bullpen that had been underperforming in recent weeks.

Adding Robertson and Kahnle as bridges to closer Aroldis Chapman should be a boost for a team with a thin rotation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.