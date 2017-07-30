Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Rangers' Adrian Beltre joins 3,000-hit club

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
The Rangers' Adrian Beltre tips his helmet as he acknowledges cheers after hitting a double for his 3,000th career hit Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre had a feeling like none other he has experienced on a baseball field when he saw his three children charging toward him. Then they kept running to the wall in right-center field.

Only after helping unveil a logo commemorating Beltre's 3,000th career hit did the kids return to hug their father, the 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman who had just become the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall, in the major leagues to reach the mark.

“What happened today after the hit, it was the best moment in my life,” Beltre said Sunday. “When I saw that, I felt like I was in the cloud, because I really saw the joy in their faces. It was a nice moment to enjoy with them, my family, my wife.”

Beltre hit the milestone with a double in the fourth inning of a 10-6 loss to Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers were already down 4-0 when Beltre, who finished his 2,771st career game 1 for 5, had a hard hit down the line — fittingly past third base.

A banner was unfurled high above straightaway center field congratulating him. His teammates, who had crowded on the rail of the first-base dugout to be as close as possible to the historic moment, flooded onto the field to celebrate with him.

Beltre's two daughters and 10-year-old son Adrian Jr. left their front-row seats near the dugout they had shared with family members, including Beltre's parents.

“We have a lot of great baseball players in the Dominican Republic, and I'm proud to be one of them,” Beltre said, calling the moment even more special being able to share it with his father on what was Father's Day in the Dominican Republic.

Now in his 20th big league season, he is only the third player who is primarily a third baseman in the 3,000-hit club, joining Hall of Famers George Brett and Wade Boggs.

The milestone came only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who referred to Beltre as the “next Hall of Famer” said July 30 will forever be one that Texas fans will remember as “Ranger Day.”

“Like we told him earlier, he means so much to this organization, to this team, a mentor to every single player and coach,” Banister said. “We thanked him for allowing us to tag along this journey with him, and be part of it.”

A pre-recorded message from Rodriguez in Cooperstown congratulating Beltre for 3,000 hits was played on the stadium video boards after the fourth ended.

