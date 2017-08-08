Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Home run king Bonds wishes he played 1 more year

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Barry Bonds talks to the GIants' Pablo Sandoval during batting practice before a game against the Cubs at AT&T Park on Aug. 7, 2017 in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Barry Bonds so badly wanted to play one final season.

On the 10th anniversary of breaking baseball's all-time home run mark, Bonds told the Associated Press on Monday night he believes he would have reached 800 homers or come very close.

Bonds said it “stung” to walk away from a decorated 22-year career with little notice immediately after a record-setting 2007 season with the San Francisco Giants, when he topped Hank Aaron's mark.

Bonds said there never were discussions about him playing for the Giants in 2008. He also said he didn't push for it because, “I was just told I'm not coming back, and that was it.”

The 53-year-old Bonds now works for the Giants. He was at AT&T Park on Monday night, the same place he hit No. 756 to pass Aaron.

Bonds finished with 762 home runs, and the seven-time NL MVP ended his career under the cloud of steroids allegations.

“Yeah, it should have only been nine (years ago). I should have played one more year, I should have had the chance to,” Bonds said, standing behind the batting cage.

“It's all right, though. Those 22 were still good. I wish I could have gotten to retire better, or just walk away better, whatever it was, however you want to call it,” he said.

Bonds waved from the broadcast booth when he was shown on the big board before the top of the third inning, when highlights of his record-setting homer were played.

“I was what, (38) away from 800? I'd have been real close,” Bonds said. “I would have never hit under 20-something, no matter what.”

Bonds said he hadn't even thought about this being 10 years since his milestone home run until hearing from the team with an invite to the ballpark Monday, when the Giants hosted the World Series champion Chicago Cubs and lost 5-3 in the series opener.

“I didn't know it was 10 years,” he said. “I didn't even know I was out of baseball 10 years. It feels like just yesterday.”

In July 2015, Bonds said he had a huge “weight lifted” when federal prosecutors dropped what was left of their criminal case against him after a nearly decade-long steroids prosecution.

Bonds was on 53.8 percent of Hall of Fame ballots in this year's voting, up from 43.3 percent of ballots last year and 36.2 percent in his initial appearance.

Whether he believes he will eventually be enshrined at Cooperstown, Bonds isn't ready to go there.

“When the time comes I can answer that, but right now there's nothing really to answer,” he said. “It's all a big why? I'm not the one doing it.”

