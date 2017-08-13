Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Mets trade ex-Pirate Neil Walker to Brewers

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Getty Images
Neil Walker gets a hit during his first at-bat with the Brewers in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Updated 9 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets traded former Pirates second baseman Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers late Saturday, the latest veteran dealt by out-of-contention New York as it pivots toward 2018.

New York gets a player to be named and will pay the Brewers cash to cover a portion of the $4,041,530 remaining in Walker's $17.2 million salary. The Pine-Richland graduate can become a free agent after the World Series.

The 31-year-old is hitting .264 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 73 games this season after batting .282 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs in 2016, when he had season-ending back surgery Sept. 8.

Milwaukee is third in the NL Central, two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs.

“I'm excited to be back in a playoff race,” Walker said.

New York had expected to contend but is 52-62. The Mets previously traded outfielder Jay Bruce, first baseman Lucas Duda and relief pitcher Addison Reed.

“This series of transactions opens up the opportunity for us to observe some new players,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. “When things don't go the way they were expected to go, then you have to shift direction and do the best you can to change direction.”

The Mets acquired Walker from the Pirates for pitcher Jon Niese on Dec. 9, 2015, after allowing Daniel Murphy to become a free agent. Murphy has gone on to have two All-Star seasons with Washington.

Alderson praised Walker's performance in New York.

“He was an excellent player,” Alderson said. “A first-rate guy. Very important in the clubhouse. I'm very glad we had him for the time we did and I think he distinguished himself as a Met.”

Walker said he is looking forward to playing in Milwaukee, where he has batted .286 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs in 51 games at Miller Park. He started at third base and hit cleanup against Cincinnati on Sunday.

“I've always felt pretty good there,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.