Yankess' Joe Girardi: 'I screwed up' in Game 2 loss

Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion probably won't start Game 3 Sunday night at Yankee Stadium as the Indians try for a sweep. But Encarnacion hasn't been ruled out despite using crutches and wearing a boot during a day off Saturday

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this postseason after spraining his right ankle during a frightening moment in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Even on their days off, things keep going right for the Cleveland Indians.

NEW YORK — After a crushing loss, Yankees manager Joe Girardi spent the night pondering his decision not to challenge a critical hit-by-pitch call during a game-changing sixth inning.

His verdict?

“I screwed up.”

Girardi took the blame Saturday after his call not to challenge possibly shifted the complexion of New York's 9-8, 13-inning defeat in Game 2 of an AL Division Series against Cleveland.

“I take responsibility for everything,” Girardi said during a day off. “And I feel horrible about it.”

New York trails 2-0 in the best-of-five series. Game 3 is Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

With New York ahead 8-3 Friday, Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall was awarded first by plate umpire Dan Iassogna on an inside pitch by reliever Chad Green.

Catcher Gary Sanchez immediately asked Girardi to challenge, and slow-motion replays showed the ball hit the knob of Chisenhall's bat. The question was whether it first grazed Chisenhall's hand.

Plate umpires often rely on sound more than sight on such plays, making calls based on what they hear — as in, did a pitch nick the body, the bat or both? To get the ruling reversed, an umpire in the replay room would've needed definitive proof the ball completely missed Chisenhall's hand.

Sanchez caught the 0-2 pitch, which would have been an inning-ending third strike if ruled a foul tip.

Girardi relies on coaching assistant Brett Weber to scour replays before challenging. Weber didn't see anything conclusive in the 30-second window allotted by Major League Baseball to request a review, and so Girardi disregarded Sanchez's plea and didn't challenge.

Weber and the Yankees didn't get the slo-mo replay until Francisco Lindor was already at-bat. Lindor hit a grand slam off Green to make it 8-7, sparking a dramatic comeback by Cleveland.

Girardi said Friday night he didn't want to waste one of his two challenges, and he didn't want to disrupt Green's rhythm.

But if he could do it over?

“Yeah, I wish I would have challenged it,” he said.