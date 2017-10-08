Hanley Ramirez lifts Red Sox to Game 3 win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — Hanley Ramirez waved a “Believe in Boston” flag during pregame introductions, drawing cheers from a Fenway Park crowd fearful of a second straight postseason sweep.

Then he gave the Red Sox exactly what they wished for: more October baseball.

“I just tried to wake everybody up,” Ramirez said after delivering four hits and three RBIs to lead the AL East champions to a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Sunday.

“I think that's my job: find a way to come through in big situations,” the designated hitter said. “It's the playoffs. It's go time.”

David Price pitched four scoreless innings after another Boston starter faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers hit the go-ahead homer to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

Mitch Moreland had three of Boston's 15 hits — matching its combined total from Games 1 and 2, a pair of 8-2 losses. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first postseason homer, a three-run shot in a six-run seventh.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday in Boston. Houston right-hander Charlie Morton will start against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

Rain is in the forecast.

“We've been watching The Weather Channel for a couple of months now,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch, whose team was forced to play a home series in Tampa Bay in August when Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston. “So that's not unusual for us.”

Carlos Correa homered for the Astros as they took a first-inning lead for the third straight game. Up 3-0 with two on and one out in the second, Houston chased Doug Fister, and Joe Kelly retired George Springer and Josh Reddick.