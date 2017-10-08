Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Masahiro Tanaka, Aaron Judge help Yankees survive vs. Indians

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Indians during the first inning in Game 3 of their American League Division Series on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in New York.
NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka's seven-inning gem was saved when Aaron Judge prevented a home run in right field, and Greg Bird homered to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 on Sunday night, extending their AL Division Series.

Aroldis Chapman got a five-out save as New York avoided a three-game sweep by the defending AL champions. With two on in the ninth, Chapman struck out cleanup hitter and former Reds teammate Jay Bruce, and Carlos Santana flied out to center.

The Yankees got a splendid performance from Tanaka in an old-fashioned October pitching duel with Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco. Tanaka got a boost when Judge robbed Francisco Lindor of a two-run homer in the sixth.

Bird came through with the huge hit New York had to have when he connected against loser Andrew Miller in the seventh.

New York rebounded from a bruising loss Friday in Game 2 that led to heavy criticism of manager Joe Girardi, booed Sunday night by the home crowd during pregame introductions.

Game 4 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with young ace Luis Severino scheduled to start for New York. Cleveland might go with Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer on three days' rest.

Cleveland had won six straight ALDS games, one shy of the 2009-11 Yankees for the best such streak ever.

