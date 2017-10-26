Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

George Springer's homer in 11th gives Astros 7-6 win, ties Series 1-1

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 1:12 a.m.
George Springer of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
George Springer of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, George Springer one Marwin Gonzalez celebrate after Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, George Springer one Marwin Gonzalez celebrate after Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run home run during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run home run during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — George Springer circled the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy in the 11th inning.

Would it be enough? Was this the final plot twist in one of the wildest World Series games ever?

Yes, it was — barely — and the Houston Astros won a World Series game for the first time in their 56-season history.

Charlie Culberson hit a two-out homer in the bottom half off winner Chris Devenski, who then struck out Yasiel Puig in a nine-pitch at-bat. The Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in a Hollywood thriller Wednesday night to tie the Series at one game apiece.

On a night of dramatic swings and a World Series-record eight home runs, Marwin Gonzalez stunned the Dodger Stadium crowd with a solo shot off dominant closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth that made it 3-all.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit consecutive home runs against Josh Fields in the 10th to build a 5-3 Astros lead.

But there was more. Much, much more.

Puig homered off Ken Giles starting the bottom of the 10th and Enrique Hernandez knotted the score 5-5 with a two-out RBI single.

Devenski entered and with Hernandez at second, a wild pickoff throw headed toward center field before it struck second base umpire Laz Diaz. An incredulous Hernandez put both hands on his head, unable to advance, and he was stranded when Chris Taylor flied out.

Cameron Maybin, who had entered in the 10th, singled leading off the 11th against Brandon McCarthy, a surprise addition to the Dodgers' World Series roster who was pitching for the first time since Oct. 1. Maybin stole second and Springer hit a drive to center for a 7-5 lead, just the third 11th-inning home run in the Series after shots by Kirby Puckett in 1991 and David Freese in 2011.

Devenski retired Corey Seager and Justin Turner on lineouts. Puig checked his swing on a 2-2 pitch — the Astros jumped when first base umpire Gerry Davis signaled no swing — and Puig fouled off two more. Devenski threw his fifth straight changeup, and Puig swung over it as the Astros ran onto the field to celebrate.

After another steamy night in a Santa Ana heat wave, the series shifts to Texas and resumes Friday at Houston's Minute Maid Park, where the retractable roof has not been open for a game since June 8. Lance McCullers Jr. starts for the Astros and Yu Darvish for the Dodgers, who acquired him from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline.

Houston is 6-0 at home in the postseason but just 1-7 on the road.

