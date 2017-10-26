Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Yankees push out Joe Girardi after 10 seasons as manager

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi reacts during the sixth inning of their baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto. The New York Yankees announced Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, that Girardi will not return to the team in the 2018 season. The announcement was made by Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi reacts during the sixth inning of their baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto. The New York Yankees announced Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, that Girardi will not return to the team in the 2018 season. The announcement was made by Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

Joe Girardi's tenure as New York Yankees manager ended Thursday after a decade that produced just one World Series title for a team that expects to win every year.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made the announcement five days after the Yankees lost to Houston in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

“Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we've decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position,” Cashman said in a statement.

New York does not have an obvious candidate to replace him. The Yankees are the third of the 10 postseason teams to remove managers, joining Boston and Washington.

A former All-Star catcher for the Yankees, Girardi was at the end of his contract and said last weekend he had to speak with his family before deciding whether he wanted to return. New York made the decision for him.

“He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade,” Cashman said. “He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure.”

A three-time World Series champion as a player with the Yankees, Girardi succeeded Joe Torre as manager after the 2007 season and led New York to its 27th World Series title in 2009 but has fallen short each year since.

The 53-year-old Girardi led a young squad on a surprising run to an AL wild-card berth this year with a 91-71 record, the team's best since 2012. New York beat Minnesota in the wild-card game, then fell behind Cleveland 2-0 in the Division Series. Girardi admitted he made a mistake not asking for a video replay review in Game 2.

“I screwed up. And it's hard. It's a hard day for me,” he said then. “But I got to move forward and we'll be ready to go tomorrow.”

New York won the next three games to advance, lost the first two games of the ALCS at Houston, then won three in a row to move within a victory of reaching the World Series for the first time in eight years. But the Astros swept the final two games.

Cashman said he and owner Hal Steinbrenner had spoken directly with Girardi this week.

Girardi's 910-710 regular season record with the Yankees is sixth in victories managing the team behind Joe McCarthy (1,460), Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.