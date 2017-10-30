Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Astros take Game 5 in 10-inning barnburner

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 1:51 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, on Sunday night to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

Silent early when ace Dallas Keuchel allowed Los Angeles to spurt ahead 4-0, the crowd erupted over and over as the Astros sent balls careening all around — and out of — pulsating Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Brian McCann homered for Houston, which tied the score 4-4 against Clayton Kershaw, fell behind 7-4 on Cody Bellinger's three-run homer, then rallied again to lead 11-8 after seven innings and 12-9 after eight.

Yasiel Puig's two-run homer in the ninth off Chris Devenski was the record 22nd of the Series, and Chris Taylor tied the score with a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Kenley Jensen hit McCann with a pitch with two outs, George Springer walked and Derek Fisher pinch-ran for Bregman at second. Bregman won the 5-hour, 17-minute marathon with a liner into left field.

Joe Musgrove, Houston's seventh pitcher, threw a scoreless 10th for the win.

Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will try to clinch the Astros' first championship and Rich Hill hopes to save the Dodgers' season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.