Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Will Houston's Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale owe customers a refund after tonight's World Series Game 7?

If the Astros win, yes.

It's a bet Houston-area Furniture Gallery owner made back in May — if the Astros won the World Series, he would refund customers who purchase $3,000 or more worth of specific bedding.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied Tuesday night to force a Game 7 with the Astros at Dodger Stadium.

Wednesday's Game 7 will be the 39th in Major League Baseball history , and the third in a four-year span, according to MLB.com.

One final game of baseball. Game 7 awaits. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/44xcIOfzeG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017

Earlier this season, Universal Windows Direct refunded customers $1.7 million after the Cleveland Indians posted a 15-game winning streak, according to ESPN. The promotion was offered during July and the winning streak could've occurred anytime between Aug. 1 and the end of the season. The 15th win came on Sept. 7.

The odds seemed to be in McIngvale's favor — it's the Astros' second World Series appearance, the first happening in 2005 when they lost in the first four games. But he has bet previously on the team and lost, to the benefit of customers.

In 2014, he repaid about $4 million to customers after the Astros won 63 games.

"It's just a fun promotion for the customers. It's not a bet with the customer. They can't lose. They either get a great mattress and pay for it or they get a great mattress for free," McIngvale told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The game will be broadcast on Fox at 8:20 p.m.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.