Man who has won $14 million on World Series is betting it all on Game 7
Updated 8 hours ago
If you're placing a bet on tonight's Game 7 of the World Series, you'll have a hard time matching this undefeated bettor.
A male bettor, who has not been identified , has correctly selected the winning team in six of six World Series games between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, netting him $14 million , reports RJ Bell, an odds provider for the Associated Press.
Bell reported that the bettor had $8 million riding on Tuesday's Game 6, in which the Dodgers won 3-1 , forcing a Game 7. No word yet on who the bettor is picking for Game 7, Bell reported.
What we know about $8 Million bettor* Younger than 30* Eastern European* Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book)— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
Let It Ride bettor wins again. 6 for 6 in WS! Expected to have $14 Million in action tomorrow!! I'll let you know who he's betting ASAP ...— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
GAME 7 ODDS #Dodgers -130 (55% chance) #Astros +120 (45% chance)[via BetOnline.ag]— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.