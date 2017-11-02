Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Watch Houston Astros shortstop's on-field proposal to girlfriend after World Series win

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 7:36 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

First part of the plan for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa: win the World Series.

Then came step two: an on-field proposal to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez.

The proposal came live on national television during the Astros' celebration after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. Rodriguez was Miss Texas in 2016.

"I had been thinking about it for months now, but I was waiting for the perfect opportunity," Correa told ESPN's Buster Olney after the game. "I knew we had a great team, we could accomplish this and I wasn't wrong."

"He had been so focused on the game," Rodriguez told the Associated Press afterwards. "All he ever talked about was winning the World Series, so I never really thought something like this would be on his mind, so when it all went down, I was just shocked."

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas shows off her engagement ring after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa purposed after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Daniella Rodriguez wearing her engagement ring, holds hands with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. Correa proposed to Rodriguez after the game. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
