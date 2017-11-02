Watch Houston Astros shortstop's on-field proposal to girlfriend after World Series win
Updated 2 hours ago
First part of the plan for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa: win the World Series.
Then came step two: an on-field proposal to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez.
1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes!Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017
The proposal came live on national television during the Astros' celebration after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. Rodriguez was Miss Texas in 2016.
"I had been thinking about it for months now, but I was waiting for the perfect opportunity," Correa told ESPN's Buster Olney after the game. "I knew we had a great team, we could accomplish this and I wasn't wrong."
Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend on the field during the celebration. (She said yes) pic.twitter.com/ooDIlM8SlA— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) November 2, 2017
"He had been so focused on the game," Rodriguez told the Associated Press afterwards. "All he ever talked about was winning the World Series, so I never really thought something like this would be on his mind, so when it all went down, I was just shocked."Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.