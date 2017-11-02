Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Ex-Pirates pitcher Charlie Morton steals spotlight as Astros' World Series sweetheart

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 8:54 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

His "electric stuff" helped power the Houston Astros to their first World Series title .

And though it may have been painful for Pirates fans to watch Charlie Morton, a longtime Pirate who always seemed to be trying to harness the talent that was bubbling under the surface and would appear only in spurts, it's hard to help feel anything but great for the guy.

As a combination starter and reliever (just for Game 7) for the Astros, Morton shined when it mattered most. In helping Houston nail down its first World Series title Wednesday night in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Morton tossed 4 innings, allowing just one run and two hits. He struck out four. And he earned the win. THE WIN!

Watch the video of Morton inducing the final out and try not to get chills. Good luck.

And check out these numbers over Morton's final three postseason appearances.

In seven years with the Pirates, Morton was 41-62 with a 4.39 ERA. In his one postseason appearance with the Pirates, he allowed two runs and four walks in 52⁄3 innings in a Game 4 2-1 loss to the Cardinals in the 2013 NLDS.

Think Morton was fired up for this opportunity? His adrenaline level might have been too high to register on a scale.

Morton wasn't the only World Series-winning former Pirates pitcher.

Francisco Liriano was used a left-handed specialist for the Astros. He got an out in the fifth inning and finished the postseason with 21⁄3 innings pitched, one run, one walk and two strikeouts.

A piece of Morton is going to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The organization announced early Thursday morning that the hat Morton wore in Game 7 will be on display.

Let's check in on how Pirates fans felt about seeing Morton coming through on baseball's biggest stage and winning a World Series.

So ... yeah. That went about as well as we figured.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Charlie Morton #50 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven with a score of 5 to 1 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Brian McCann #16 and Charlie Morton #50 of the Houston Astros celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven with a score of 5 to 1 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Charlie Morton #50 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven with a score of 5 to 1 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
