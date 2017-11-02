Ex-Pirates pitcher Charlie Morton steals spotlight as Astros' World Series sweetheart

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

His "electric stuff" helped power the Houston Astros to their first World Series title .

And though it may have been painful for Pirates fans to watch Charlie Morton, a longtime Pirate who always seemed to be trying to harness the talent that was bubbling under the surface and would appear only in spurts, it's hard to help feel anything but great for the guy.

As a combination starter and reliever (just for Game 7) for the Astros, Morton shined when it mattered most. In helping Houston nail down its first World Series title Wednesday night in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Morton tossed 4 innings, allowing just one run and two hits. He struck out four. And he earned the win. THE WIN!

Watch the video of Morton inducing the final out and try not to get chills. Good luck.

And check out these numbers over Morton's final three postseason appearances.

Charlie Morton's last 3 trips to the mound: 14 1/3 IP, 15 K's, just 7 hits and 2 runs. The real Mr. October! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 2, 2017

In seven years with the Pirates, Morton was 41-62 with a 4.39 ERA. In his one postseason appearance with the Pirates, he allowed two runs and four walks in 52⁄3 innings in a Game 4 2-1 loss to the Cardinals in the 2013 NLDS.

Think Morton was fired up for this opportunity? His adrenaline level might have been too high to register on a scale.

Charlie Morton threw 5 pitches 98 MPH+ that inning... He only threw 5 that hard all season — Daren Willman (@darenw) November 2, 2017

Morton wasn't the only World Series-winning former Pirates pitcher.

Francisco Liriano was used a left-handed specialist for the Astros. He got an out in the fifth inning and finished the postseason with 21⁄3 innings pitched, one run, one walk and two strikeouts.

A piece of Morton is going to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The organization announced early Thursday morning that the hat Morton wore in Game 7 will be on display.

These Astros World Series artifacts are headed to Cooperstown: -Alex Bregman's Glove-Justin Verlander G6 Jersey-Charlie Morton G7 Cap pic.twitter.com/sGJWoB8o1Q — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 2, 2017

Let's check in on how Pirates fans felt about seeing Morton coming through on baseball's biggest stage and winning a World Series.

How does Charlie Morton pitch like a bum for the pirates then close out the World Series for another team — Schnelly (@Nick_schnelbach) November 2, 2017

Charlie Morton...two years ago no one(especially hyper-critical Pirate fans) would have predicted his post-season success...congrats Charlie — Perry Harrop (@CoachPerryH) November 2, 2017

Charlie Morton. World Series Champion. Good for him. He was never going to win one in Pittsburgh. — John (@steelirish33) November 2, 2017

In some weird alter dimension out there, Charlie Morton was throwing those pitches for the Pirates in a game 7...Nah ownership is too cheap — Joseph Petti (@Moe_Metti) November 2, 2017

So happy for them. They pitched amazing and Charlie Morton was spot on all post season. Anyone leaving the pirates go from rags to riches! — John Scarpino (@johntheburgh74) November 2, 2017

Charlie Morton: got the win in game 7 of the World Series. Pirates traded him to Philly for a scrub that washed out of single A. — Sarah-Ann Ford (@MyNieceTorpel) November 2, 2017

So ... yeah. That went about as well as we figured.