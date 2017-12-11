Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Tracy Stallard, pitcher who gave up Roger Maris' 61st homer, dies at 80

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
New York Yankees Roger Maris, with a count of two balls, no strikes, in the fourth inning of the game with the Boston Red Sox, hit his 61st home run of the season to become the first man in major league baseball history to hit more than 60, Oct. 1, 1961, at New York's Yankee Stadium. The ball went into the right field stands, about 360 feet away. (AP Photo)
Updated 22 hours ago

COEBURN, Va. — Tracy Stallard, the pitcher who gave up Roger Maris' record 61st home run in 1961, has died. He was 80.

The Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn, Virginia, said Monday that Stallard died Wednesday at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

He was on the mound for Boston in 1961 when Maris broke the single-season record that Babe Ruth had held since 1927. The record stayed until 1998.

Stallard went 30-57 with a 4.17 career ERA while pitching for the Red Sox (1960-62), New York Mets (1963-64) and St. Louis Cardinals (1965-66).

His funeral was Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home.

