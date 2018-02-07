Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Joe Girardi hired by MLB Network as studio analyst

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is joining the MLB Network as a studio analyst and was set to make his debut Wednesday night, Feb. 7, 2018.
Matt Rourke/AP
Updated 9 hours ago

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi is joining the MLB Network as a studio analyst and was set to make his debut Wednesday night.

Girardi was fired after 10 seasons as Yankees manager and replaced by Aaron Boone. While New York reached Game 7 of the AL Championship Series before losing to Houston, the team wanted to make a generational change.

Girardi worked for ESPN Radio during the 2003 NL Division Series, for the Yankees' YES Network in 2004 and 2007, and for Fox in 2007.

He was the NL Manager of the Year with the Florida Marlins in 2006 and was hired by the Yankees ahead of the 2008 season.

Boone had been an ESPN analyst for its Sunday broadcasts and was replaced by former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.

