Yankees acquire NFL quarterback Russell Wilson from Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a Bomber of a different kind.

The New York Yankees announced Wednesday that they had acquired Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks from the Texas Rangers for future considerations.

The Yankees said the 29-year-old Wilson, an infielder who has been a member of the Rangers' organization though he hasn't played in a minor league game since 2011, is expected to be in big-league camp in March.

“While he is in Tampa, Wilson will participate in pregame workouts with the club and watch games from the Yankees' dugout,” the club said, adding he will be assigned to the Double-A Trenton roster.

To be clear, there are no indications Wilson is looking to join the likes of Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson as two-sport standouts at the professional level, and the Yankees are not under any such impression.

“We've admired Russell's career from afar for quite some time,” general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession. After talking to a number of our players, there is a genuine excitement in having Russell join us for a short time in camp. We are all looking forward to gaining insight into how he leads teammates toward a common goal, prepares on a daily basis for the rigors of his sport, and navigates the successes and failures of a season.”

Wilson, who played both sports in college — after transferring to Wisconsin from North Carolina State he led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl following the 2011 season — and was drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. The Rangers acquired him in the minor league phase of the 2013 Rule 5 Draft and in 2014 and '15 Wilson participated in team workouts during spring training. Wilson last played with Single-A Asheville in the South Atlantic League, hitting .228/.366/.342 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 61 games.