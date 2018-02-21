MLB teams plan to wear Stoneman Douglas caps as spring games start
Updated 9 hours ago
JUPITER, Fla. — To honor the victims of last week's school shooting, Major League Baseball teams intend to wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas caps on Friday for the start of spring training games in Florida and Arizona.
The league's official cap company, New Era, is making the special caps for players to wear when play begins in both the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.
A league source said players on “most, if not all” teams will wear the caps during Friday's games. As of Tuesday, more than 20 of the league's 30 teams had already requested permission to wear the caps.
The Marlins reached out to MLB right after last week's school shootings, seeking permission to wear Douglas caps. The Marlins on Friday also intend to wear special shirts and caps during batting practice containing the inscription #17douglasstrong.
A lone gunman killed 17 and wounded others in last week's shooting.