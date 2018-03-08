Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Aaron Judge strongly leaning toward skipping Home Run Derby

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge smiles as he competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, in Miami. Judge is strongly leaning toward not taking part in Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 homers and driving in 114 runs won the derby last season. 'A cool experience,' Judge said Thursday, March 8, 2018. 'I enjoyed it all but I don't think I really needed to go out there and do it again. I won it once. One and done is good for me.'(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge smiles as he competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, in Miami. Judge is strongly leaning toward not taking part in Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 homers and driving in 114 runs won the derby last season. 'A cool experience,' Judge said Thursday, March 8, 2018. 'I enjoyed it all but I don't think I really needed to go out there and do it again. I won it once. One and done is good for me.'(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Updated 16 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is strongly leaning toward not taking part in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, who had 52 homers and 114 RBIs in his first full major league season, won the derby last season in Miami.

“A cool experience,” Judge said Thursday. “I enjoyed it all, but I don't think I really needed to go out there and do it again. I won it once. One and done is good for me.”

Judge didn't completely rule out derby participation.

“It's a long way away,” Judge said.

Judge, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Nov. 20 for loose-body removal and cartilage cleanup, said he is on schedule to be ready for opening day March 29 at Toronto.

“We're right on track,” Judge said. “Shoulder has been feeling good. When I got first got down here, there was still a little soreness left in there, but this past week especially it's pain-free.”

Judge didn't link the derby with second-half offensive struggle and physical issues.

“The derby wasn't even that big of a toll, to be honest,” Judge said. “It's just like taking BP. It really wasn't too taxing. I wasn't trying to swing 110 percent, I was taking a normal 80-, 90-percent swing, trying to make contact.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me