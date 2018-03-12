Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Former Pirate Neil Walker, Yankees agree to 1-year, $5 million deal

The Associated Press | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Mets second baseman Neil Walker high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the third inning against the Pirates Friday, May 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mets second baseman Neil Walker high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the third inning against the Pirates Friday, May 26, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 12 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Free agent Neil Walker and the Yankees agreed to a one-year contract worth about $5 million, giving New York a veteran infielder who figures to allow prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar more time to mature in the minor leagues.

Walker, a Pine-Richland native who spent seven seasons with the Pirates, likely will start at second base and Brandon Drury, acquired from Arizona last month, will play third.

Walker is among the victims of a historically slow free agent market and will take a huge cut from the $17.2 million he earned last season, when he accepted a qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The 32-year-old hit .265 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last year for the Mets and Milwaukee, who acquired him Aug. 12.

An agreement with Walker at that price would raise the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to approximately $182 million, about $15 million below the luxury tax threshold.

He had been working out at the camp for free agents in Bradenton, Fla., organized by the players' association.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me