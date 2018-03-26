Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Ex-MLB star Albert Belle charged with indecent exposure, DUI

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, March 26, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Albert Belle
Maricopa County Sheriff
Albert Belle



Former Cleveland Indians star Albert Belle reportedly was arrested on numerous charges, Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Belle, 51, was arrested and booked in the Maricopa County Sheriff's office on two counts of indecent exposure, one county of DUI and one count of extreme DUI (with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more) for incidents occurring at an MLB spring training game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Rodewald reported.

No other details were immediately available.

Belle, a five-time all-star with a career .295 batting average, 389 doubles and 381 home runs was no stranger to controversy during his playing career.

Take, for example, this would-be double play ball in 1997, in which Belle bulldozes Brewers second baseman Fernando Vina in the interest of breaking up the double play.

Belle was suspended for five games in that incident.

In 1994, Belle was suspended seven games when he got caught using corked bats.

Belle had been charged in 1997 after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with his SUV after he says they egged his house. He allegedly bumped one of the teens with the SUV.

In 2006, Belle pleaded guilty to attached a GPS to his former girlfriend's car. He served a 90-day jail sentence and five years probation for those felony counts.

