Grease fire fills Tropicana Field with smoke
Updated 16 hours ago
A small grease fire in the upper deck of Tropicana Field caused a smoky haze to fall over the playing field at the dome stadium five hours before the first pitch of the regular season opener between host Tampa Bay and Boston.
Something is smoking inside Tropicana Field. They have it under control for Opening Day. Smells like burning rubber. #MLBopeningday pic.twitter.com/UjR63rdUxx— Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) March 29, 2018
The smoke came out of a vent located below the second deck.
The Rays in a statement said the sprinklers were activated and the fire was extinguished, and the incident is not expected to impact game-day operations.
We've issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/teleUkVsD7— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 29, 2018
The St. Petersburg Fire Department responded to the fire, which did not stop the ground crew from preparing the field for pregame workouts.
Within an hour, much of the smoke had been cleared from the ballpark and several Rays' players were playing catch in the outfield.