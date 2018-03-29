Cubs' Ian Happ, a Mt. Lebanon grad, homers on first pitch of 2018 season
Well, that didn't take long.
Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, homered on the first pitch of the 2018 MLB season, a fastball served up from the Marlins' José Miguel Ureña.
Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018
The 23-year-old Happ is settling in for his first full season in the majors. He hit .253 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs in 2017.
And for a moment in 2018, he led all of MLB in every offensive category.
At least one reporter got himself into hot water with a promise he made minutes before the home run.
Well, that more likely will be cold water.
If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today.— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018
I'M ALREADY REGRETTING THIS.— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018
Not-so-cryptic update: I'm a man of my word. Stay tuned.— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018