Ex-Pirate Gerrit Cole strikes out 11 in Astros debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Must be nice to have a rotation so good that Gerrit Cole is the No. 4 starter.

Cole, the former Pirates All-Star, struck out 11 over seven innings in his Houston debut and the World Series champion Astros rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday to take three of four from their state rivals in the season-opening series.

Cole allowed two hits after teammate Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in another easy Houston win Saturday. They followed a pair of Cy Young Award winners to the mound in Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.

Cole started on opening day last year for the Pirates before an offseason trade to the Astros.

"This is obviously high-end stuff across the board," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "Gerrit would have pitched opening day for a lot of teams, and to have him pitch the fourth game of the year is really indicative of the depth of this rotation."

Reporters across the country took notice.

Is it possible the #Astros ' best starter is the guy who started their 4th game of the season?Gerrit Cole today: 7 IP 2 H 1 R 11 K"He's going to win the Cy Young on that team," a scout who saw the Astros a lot this spring told me. "He might have the best stuff in the league." — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 1, 2018

Cole hit 99 on the radar gun.

Gerrit Cole, 99mph Fastball (surprising the Astros announcers). pic.twitter.com/PV3Xjf1r9F — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2018

The first hit off Cole (1-0) was slugger Joey Gallo's opposite-field homer just over the tall wall in left field in the first inning against a four-man outfield. Third baseman Alex Bregman gave chase down the line on Gallo's first of the season.

Cole struck out the side in the fifth and seventh innings for his most strikeouts since matching his career high of 12 in his final start of 2014.

The other hit Cole allowed was Elvis Andrus' leadoff double in the sixth, when he got an inning-ending double play with runners at the corners to preserve a 4-1 lead.

"He was in total control of the game, and I think he finished even stronger than he started," Hinch said. "His stuff was electrifying at the end of the game. What a great way to start his Astros career."