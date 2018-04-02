Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Ex-Pirate Gerrit Cole strikes out 11 in Astros debut

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Must be nice to have a rotation so good that Gerrit Cole is the No. 4 starter.

Cole, the former Pirates All-Star, struck out 11 over seven innings in his Houston debut and the World Series champion Astros rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday to take three of four from their state rivals in the season-opening series.

Cole allowed two hits after teammate Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in another easy Houston win Saturday. They followed a pair of Cy Young Award winners to the mound in Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.

Cole started on opening day last year for the Pirates before an offseason trade to the Astros.

"This is obviously high-end stuff across the board," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "Gerrit would have pitched opening day for a lot of teams, and to have him pitch the fourth game of the year is really indicative of the depth of this rotation."

Reporters across the country took notice.

Cole hit 99 on the radar gun.

The first hit off Cole (1-0) was slugger Joey Gallo's opposite-field homer just over the tall wall in left field in the first inning against a four-man outfield. Third baseman Alex Bregman gave chase down the line on Gallo's first of the season.

Cole struck out the side in the fifth and seventh innings for his most strikeouts since matching his career high of 12 in his final start of 2014.

The other hit Cole allowed was Elvis Andrus' leadoff double in the sixth, when he got an inning-ending double play with runners at the corners to preserve a 4-1 lead.

"He was in total control of the game, and I think he finished even stronger than he started," Hinch said. "His stuff was electrifying at the end of the game. What a great way to start his Astros career."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me