Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani wins pitching debut

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 1:39 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani could exhale, at last having made it through a whirlwind week and not one but two separate debuts in the big leagues.

He got his first career hit, then three days later earned a win on the mound. Souvenir balls for each occasion.

Impressing manager Mike Scioscia with both his poise and repertoire, the two-way star from Japan won his major league pitching debut. He threw three-hit ball over six innings and led the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics, 7-4, on Sunday.

“Personally I feel like I got off to a good start and obviously the team went 3-1 on the first road trip, so I'm very happy with the results,” Ohtani said through a translator.

After being the designated hitter in the opener, he expected to be far more nervous to pitch. It didn't show.

Reaching the upper 90s with his fastball and keeping the A's guessing with a nifty splitter, Ohtani struck out six and retired 14 of his final 15 batters.

He didn't hit, as Albert Pujols was the DH and went 0 for 5.

Ohtani (1-0) pounded his glove following a 1-2-3 shutdown fifth. He walked one, and the only damage against him came on Matt Chapman's three-run homer in the second.

Ohtani, a 23-year-old righty, briefly removed his cap and looked to the sky after the drive, then went back to work and blanked the A's the rest of the way.

“After that three-run shot, Scioscia came up to me and said I'm doing fine,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani began the season-opening series by hitting a single on the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer, part of a 1-for-5 day. He capped the set by posting his first win.

Not too shabby, considering he struggled in spring training with his arm and bat. He went 0-1 with a 27.00 ERA in a pair of Cactus League outings and wound up pitching against minor leaguers on back fields, and he also had trouble making contact with his swing.

“He showed really good command today and was able to move the ball in and out, up and down, and we had a hard time getting consistent contact off of him,” Chapman said.

Ohtani received ample support from the Los Angeles lineup.

Mike Trout hit a tying double in the fifth, and Justin Upton followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly. The Angels added insurance in the seventh, getting Andrelton Simmons' two-run single and an RBI single from Kole Calhoun.

Ohtani began the game with four straight outs — fanning three — before allowing consecutive singles to Matt Joyce and Stephen Piscotty that set up Chapman's first home run of 2018.

“He used everything,” Scioscia said. “Outside of maybe one stretch of three hitters in the second inning, that's about as well as you could pitch. ... Shohei has shown great poise in everything he's done — the way he's practiced, the adjustments he's made at the plate when he's swinging the bat. I think that's going to be one of his strengths moving on.”

The Angels staked Ohtani to a quick 2-0 lead on back-to-back doubles by Luis Valbuena and Jefry Marte second against Daniel Gossett (0-1).

Cheers of “Ohtani!” greeted the pitcher as he prepared to throw his first pitch, a 96 mph fastball called strike to Marcus Semien. Ohtani fanned the leadoff man on four pitches and got through the first on 13 pitches, nine for strikes.

In all, Ohtani threw 92 pitches, 63 of them strikes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me