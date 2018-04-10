Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Yadier Molina, Torey Lovullo each suspended 1 game for weekend fracas

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis.
Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis.
Umpire Tim Timmons and Daniel Descalso #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets between Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks during an argument in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 8, 2018 in St. Louis.
Getty Images
Umpire Tim Timmons and Daniel Descalso #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets between Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks during an argument in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 8, 2018 in St. Louis.

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo both have been suspended one game for their dustup over the weekend.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Tuesday.

Molina, who bumped plate umpire Tim Timmons during the bench-clearing dispute, has appealed and can continue to play until the process is complete. The Cardinals were hosting Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Lovullo, who also was fined, will miss Tuesday night's game at San Francisco.

The flap began Sunday in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Lovullo argued with Timmons, blaming the umpire for a called third strike he claimed was influenced by the All-Star catcher's pitch framing. Lovullo used a profanity that set off Molina, and the manager was ejected.

Lovullo said he praised Molina while using a profanity and said "but he can't turn balls into strikes." Molina said Lovullo "said a bad word to me and I reacted that way. He called me (it) twice. You can't allow that."

Lovullo has since said he "made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me