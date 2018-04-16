Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Cleveland Indians donate $37,000 more for recovery in Puerto Rico

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
]In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Puerto Rico plays Dominican Republic at the Caribbean Series baseball tournament at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Arduengo/AP
In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Puerto Rico plays Dominican Republic at the Caribbean Series baseball tournament at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Updated 21 hours ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Cleveland Indians have donated an additional $37,000 to aid hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico.

In September, the team awarded a playoff share to help recovery efforts on the island, which was decimated by Hurricane Maria and where large areas remain without power. The team's donation, and $4,000 given by the Cleveland Indians Wives Association on Monday, will go directly to communities where Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez grew up.

The Indians are in Puerto Rico to play a two-game series this week against the Minnesota Twins.

Perez and Lindor made trips to Puerto Rico during the offseason, donating time and some of their own money for bottled water and other goods.

Lindor is taking part in a baseball clinic on Monday for kids at his grade school.

