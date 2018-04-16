Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Shear Power! Bryce Harper breaks bat in two on long home run

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York.
Associated press
Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals follows through on his first inning broken bat home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 16, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Getty Images
Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals celebrates his first inning home run against the New York Mets with his teammates in the dugout at Citi Field on April 16, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Getty Images
Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — This was shear power by Bryce Harper.

In a startling display, the Washington Nationals slugger broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.

Harper's bat shattered just above his hands, and the barrel helicoptered into the high, protective netting behind home plate on the first base side.

The ball sailed far over the wall in right center at Citi Field. Harper hit his major league-leading eighth home run, a solo shot in the first inning on a 95 mph fastball from Jacob deGrom. Statcast projected the homer at 406 feet.

As Harper rounded the bases, first base coach Tim Bogar picked up the few inches of lumber left in the former NL MVP's batting gloves and handed it to a bat boy.

On his way back to the dugout, Harper playfully pulled up his sleeve to show his biceps.

click me