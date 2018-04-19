Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Manager Bryan Price of the Cincinnati Reds looks on during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 8, 2018.
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds have fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season.

Price was in his fifth season leading the rebuilding team. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the past three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis.

Price was given the job of leading the Reds during a massive overhaul. They were 279-387 under Price, who got the job when Dusty Baker was fired after the 2013 season.

The Reds got off to their worst start since the Great Depression. Price was fired after back-to-back shutouts in Milwaukee, losing Wednesday 2-0.

