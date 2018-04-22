Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

Cubs' Kris Bryant hit on helmet by pitch, passes concussion tests

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
The Cubs' Kris Bryant is attended to by trainer Matt Johnson after being hit with a pitch in the first inning against the Rockies on April 22, 2018 in Denver.
Getty Images
The Cubs' Kris Bryant is attended to by trainer Matt Johnson after being hit with a pitch in the first inning against the Rockies on April 22, 2018 in Denver.

DENVER — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit on the head with a 96 mph pitch from Colorado's German Marquez on Sunday but appeared to have escaped serious injury.

Cubs spokesman Peter Chase said Bryant passed tests and had no sign of a concussion. Chase said Bryant had a cut above his left eye and will be on the team charter flight to Cleveland.

"As good as can be expected," manager Joe Maddon said after Chicago's 9-7 win. "I haven't heard the word concussion yet, so hopefully good."

Bryant appeared stunned as manager Maddon and the Cubs' training staff attended to him. Bryant walked off the field very slowly, with one arm around head athletic trainer PJ Mainville and the other around assistant athletic trainer Matt Johnson.

"Matty was asking him questions, and he was answering them correctly," Maddon said. "That's just a bad moment. I didn't know where KB was at when I got there, but I just knew he needed to be held onto.

"You get hit in the head, you get wobbly. You get punched in the jaw, you're wobbly," Maddon said. "I wanted to make sure to steady him. He steadied up, and then we walked him off and I said, 'You're out. Go sit down.' "

Maddon said Bryant did not ask to stay in the game.

"Even if he had, he was out," Maddon said.

Bryant was not available to reporters after the game. Chase said Bryant was still being evaluated.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is hitting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Chicago hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines were ejected by plate umpire Cory Blaser as Cubs trainers attended to Bryant.

Maddon said he didn't realize his coaches were getting tossed until it happened. The manager did not specify what caused the pair to be tossed.

"I was concerned about Kris, holding onto him, and all of a sudden, 'You're out, you're done.' Whatever," Maddon said. "My argument was stay out of my dugout. It was an emotional moment, a lot of stuff going on. Don't look for stuff. I had no chance to go back in and settle the dugout. My argument to the umpires was just that — it was an emotional moment, stay out of my dugout."

