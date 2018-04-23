Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MLB

White Sox pitcher Farquhar in 'fight of his life' after brain procedure

The Washington Post | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
The White Sox's Hector Santiago hugs Chris Volstad as he carries the Jersey of Danny Farquhar to the bullpen before the game against the Houston Astros on April 22, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Getty Images
Danny Farquhar of the Chicago White Sox
Danny Farquhar of the Chicago White Sox

Updated 13 hours ago

Danny Farquhar, the Chicago White Sox relief pitcher who collapsed in the dugout during a game Friday night after suffering a brain hemorrhage, underwent an additional procedure to relieve swelling over the weekend and, according to a team official, is “in the fight of his life right now.”

Farquhar, who began vomiting in the sixth inning and then collapsed from the ruptured aneurysm, was taken by ambulance to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where, the team said, he remains in critical but stable condition.

“He's a fighter, and he's in the fight of his life right now,” Chicago White Sox vice president Ken Williams told USA Today. “They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open, and putting a clamp on it. My God, this certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted. And it can change in a heartbeat. Literally.”

The White Sox were playing the Houston Astros Friday night; Williams said that Farquhar's wife, Alexandria, and his mother were at the game.

“By the time they got to the clubhouse, he was already in an ambulance heading to the hospital,” Williams said. “Can you imagine what they went through, and are still going through?”

Sohail Shahpar, Farquhar's longtime agent and friend, described the family as shaken and cautiously optimistic, according to USA Today. The team offered no update on his condition Sunday, but the Chicago Tribune confirmed the report of an additional brain procedure. At the family's request, the team is releasing no information on Farquhar's treatment. He remains in ICU and is expected to be hospitalized for an extended period, according to reports.

“Let the medical staff do what they can do and then at the appropriate time, everybody will let us know when it's okay to go ahead and reach out and go see him,” Manager Rick Renteria told the Tribune.

Meanwhile, his anxious teammates wait.

“Besides him being a great teammate and part of this brotherhood, I have to be respectful of his family,” pitcher Carson Fulmer told the Tribune. “He's a brother, he's one of our teammates and we're all here for him and his family.”

Farquhar and his wife are the parents of three children, ages 7 months to 6 years.

Players around MLB have been sending messages of support to the pitcher and his family.

