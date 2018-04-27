Murrysville native Rehak relishes time umpiring in Major Leagues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was Jeremie Rehak's dream to umpire Major League Baseball games.

That dream became a reality for the 30-year-old Murrysville native and Monroeville resident as he made his debut in a series between the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals from April 9-11.

The journey, from officiating games in and around the Murrysville area to all levels in the minor leagues, had reached its highest level.

“This was something I worked for my entire career,” Rehak said. “There were some nerves, but a lot of excitement.”

Rehak worked second base in his MLB debut in front of several family members who had come in for the occasion.

“I had all those emotions going prior to the game, but when I stepped on the field, I was ready to go,” he said. “I knew I had done this before. It's my job. Any nerves kind of just went away.

“I told myself it was the same game, just a bigger stadium with brighter lights. The other guys on the crew helped me get as comfortable as possible. I just told myself to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Two days later, he was behind the plate for the first time.

Rehak said he was able to have a special moment with Royals manager Ned Yost.

“He came out in the top of the ninth to make a pitching change,” Rehak recalls. “He thanked me for not making him yell at me for eight full innings. I told him he might have spoken too soon because there was still one more inning to go. He told me I did a good job, to keep working hard, and he wished me the best of luck. It was a great boost.”

Rehak worked 22 spring training games and received his sleeve number assignment of 35, making him eligible to be called up.

Also on the International League (Triple-A) roster of umpires for the 2018 season, his third in Triple-A, Rehak worked a minor-league series in Louisville, Ky., before making the trip to Kansas City to join Gerry Davis' crew.

As a two-way umpire, his first stint in the major leagues wasn't permanent. He served a two-week vacation block as a replacement. He umpired a series in Cleveland before making the trip home to Pittsburgh for the three-game set between the Pirates and Rockies from April 16-18.

Rehak was behind the plate in Game 2 of the series, a Rockies' 2-0 victory in the midst of snow showers and chilly evening temperatures.

“Seeing the Pittsburgh skyline from where I was behind home plate, that was a pretty cool experience,” he said. “It's the city where I started umpiring and where I grew up. That was a very memorable series for me.”

The time in Pittsburgh allowed Rehak to reflect on his relationship with the late Mitch Adams, who died last September of complications after an operation. Adams, known for his time as the boys basketball coach at Gateway, also was a baseball umpire assignor for various leagues, including the WPIAL.

“I wish Mitch was there, but I know he was there in spirit,” Rehak said. “He helped me so much in my career.”

Rehak was not the only umpire with local ties to make his Major League debut in April. Latrobe graduate Jansen Visconti got the call-up for the series in Toronto between the Royals and Blue Jays from April 17-19.

Rehak worked the series between Atlanta and the Mets from April 20-22 before heading back to Triple-A.

“I will work wherever they need me (in Triple-A) until I get the call to come back up,” he said. “I have to always be ready. My phone has to be with me and charged at all times. I just want to take it one game at a time and hope to have a more permanent job at the major league level in the future. It's about patience and just doing the job they ask of me every night.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.