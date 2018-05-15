Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Andrew McCutchen gets 1,500th hit in Giants' 10-7 win over Reds

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen (22) swings against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 14, 2018, in San Francisco. McCutchen reached first base on a fielder's choice.
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen (22) swings against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 14, 2018, in San Francisco. McCutchen reached first base on a fielder's choice.

Updated 17 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen saw no reason to dwell on his 1,500th hit because he hopes to add many more.

McCutchen doubled in his first two at-bats to reach the career milestone and the San Francisco Giants snapped the Cincinnati Reds' six-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Monday night.

“It's not a big deal because I don't want to stop at 1,500,” McCutchen said. “It's just another hit and hopefully I can keep going and get 1,500 more.”

McCutchen sparked a three-run first inning against Sal Romano (2-4) with his first hit and drove home a run in the second with another double. Kelby Tomlinson added a two-run single in the third and Brandon Belt homered and knocked in three runs to give the Giants consecutive wins following a six-game skid.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs, Scott Schebler hit a solo shot and Adam Duvall added a three-run homer but the Reds failed to move out of last place in the National League because of a rough start by Romano.

“I thought I threw some pretty good off-speed pitches, but I just never got in that flow,” Romano said. “I've got to be able to bear down and get guys out with two outs. I allowed a lot of two-out hits and then obviously in the third inning with the one-out hits. Just wasn't sharp.”

The right-hander put Cincinnati in an early hole when Evan Longoria drove in McCutchen with a two-out single in the first and Brandon Crawford added a two-run double.

McCutchen drove in a run with a two-out hit in the second as the Giants scored three of their first four runs after there were two outs.

“You saw the difference when that happens,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We had some games where we were missing that. We were fortunate we did it tonight because they were scoring runs there, too.”

Tomlinson ended Romano's night with his one-out hit in the third. Romano gave up six runs over 2 13 innings after allowing two or fewer earned runs in his previous five starts.

“He's been doing a really good job for us,” interim manager Jim Riggleman said. “His stuff just wasn't as sharp tonight. He was out there competing like he always does but it just wasn't quite coming out of his hand the way it had been lately and the Giants made him pay for it.”

Chris Stratton (4-3) wasn't much better, allowing two homers in five-plus innings. He has served up six long balls in his past four starts after permitting none in the previous six dating to last season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me