Auburn pitcher Casey Mize goes No. 1 to Tigers in MLB Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Casey Mize went from undrafted three years ago all the way to No. 1.

The Detroit Tigers selected the Auburn right-hander with the top pick in the MLB Draft on Monday night.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mize long had been linked to the Tigers, and he pitched his way this season to the top spot on Detroit's list. Mize went undrafted out of high school three years ago but developed into a potential big league ace while in college.

“It means a ton,” Mize said in an interview on MLB Network's broadcast. “I'm very thankful that the Tigers thought of me enough to take me with their first selection. I can't describe this feeling right now.”

Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts with just 12 walks in 109 2⁄ 3 innings while helping the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament super regionals. Mize has solid command of four pitches, including a fastball that hovers in the mid-90s (mph). His outstanding command and wicked split changeup whip up lots of swings and misses.

The SEC Player of the Year has been an offensive force for the defending College World Series champions. He's the 12th player in school history to post 20 or more homers, 100 or more RBIs and 30 or more stolen bases in his career.