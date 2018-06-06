Ex-Plum star Kirilloff named Midwest League All-Star starter
Alex Kirilloff is an All-Star.
The former Plum baseball star, an outfielder for the Minnesota Twins' Class A affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was named a starter for the West Division in this month's Class A Midwest League All-Star Game.
Top #MNTwins prospects Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff follow up grand performances for @CRKernels with invitations to Midwest League All-Star Game: https://t.co/KD08Okf3cf pic.twitter.com/K4UsUlPxGD— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 6, 2018
Kirilloff, 20, leads the Midwest League with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs after hitting a grand slam in Cedar Rapids' 14-3 victory over Beloit on Tuesday night. His .330 batting average ranks third, and Monday he was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week.
#GoingGoingGone - @AKirilloff19 adds his first career grand slam! Kirilloff now leads the Midwest League with 11 HR & 49 RBI! 12-2 #CRKernels after five innings in game two! pic.twitter.com/NVilWDw2HN— Cedar Rapids Kernels (@CRKernels) June 6, 2018
The Twins' first-round draft pick in 2016, Kirilloff missed last season after undergoing elbow surgery in March 2017.
The Midwest League All-Star Game takes place June 19 in Lansing, Mich.