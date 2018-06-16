For Nationals' Bryce Harper, slump is now June swoon

TORONTO — Bryce Harper looked at the pitch, then buried the end of his bat in the dirt around home plate. He leaned over it, then used it to pat down the dirt in the left-handed batter's box, where things have not been going well for him lately. Normally, a pause like that signals Harper's frustration with an umpire, displeasure with a call. This particular demonstration could not be one of those. The pitch he took for strike three was right down the middle.

Harper might as well have been speaking for the entire Nationals lineup in that moment, bent by the weight of a slump that won't let them go. The Nationals failed to score a run in seven of the 162 games they played last season. After Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Nationals have failed to score a run in three of their past five games and four of their past 12. They scored zero runs Saturday, leaving Max Scherzer hanging after his 10th 10-strikeout game in 15 starts, allowing Marco Estrada — who entered the day with a .282 batting average against — to earn a win and old friend Tyler Clippard to earn a quick save.

By the fateful fifth inning, the Nationals had just one hit, a bunt single by Michael A. Taylor in the second inning. Incidentally, that single pushed Taylor's average above that of Harper, which demonstrates how far Taylor has climbed and how Harper has struggled. Taylor is now batting .226, Harper .221.

“It's surprising, but it happens,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “Sometimes you run into good pitchers. . . . Estrada's not going to come in there and say, ‘Here you go, guys. Hit the ball.' ”

Harper was not in that optional batting practice group Saturday, though he is often out early, taking his swings, so much so his manager said he would rather he stop taking so many swings in the first place. Martinez thinks the answer is less trying, not more.

“I watch Harper, and he gets a little frustrated. The biggest thing is just to keep him levelheaded and let him go out there and do his thing,” Martinez said. “. . . I just want him to go out there and relax and play the game.”

Even without extra on-field swings, that slump sucked Harper further into its grasp. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts looking. Harper is 7 for 43 (.163) in June. He has struck out 20 times and walked four. Harper is one of the more confident, fiery players in the game when he is right. Right now, he is quiet and annoyed. Right now, he is not right. In fairness, many of his teammates are not hitting like they do when they are right, either.

“I feel great,” he said, not an hour after that eighth-inning at-bat seemed to freeze him in place. “Just missing pitches.”