Time-traveling 19-year-old Juan Soto homers in game played before MLB debut

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto's latest feat: homering in a game played before he made his major league debut.

Huh?

The 19-year-old Soto delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit, two-run shot in the sixth inning of a game that began and was suspended because of rain last month, five days before he was called up from the minors for the first time, to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees in the opener of an unusual doubleheader Monday.

Game 1 resumed with the score 3-3 and the Nationals about to bat in the bottom of the sixth. After Bryce Harper — who had a full beard on May 15, when the game began, but was clean-shaven this time — struck out, and Anthony Rendon singled, Soto drove a 97 mph fastball from Chad Green (4-1) to the back of the second deck in right field.

“I thought he had a good chance to hit the ball hard,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “That was hard.”

It was Soto's sixth homer since he was brought up from Double-A Harrisburg on May 20 — and second against the Yankees. Soto stood and admired this one before beginning his trot around the bases.

Soto's stats — and all others from Game 1 — will count as being part of the originally scheduled game on May 15, but Soto's official debut will still be considered on the actual date it happened, according to the Nationals, citing the Elias Sports Bureau.

Martinez said the closest thing he could compare this situation to was Game 5 of the 2008 World Series, when the Tampa Bay Rays — he was Joe Maddon's bench coach then — wound up losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in a contest that began on a Monday, was halted in the sixth inning because of rain, and concluded on a Wednesday.

“It's weird, man,” Martinez said.

Another oddity: The loss means the Yankees' streak of winning eight consecutive series now gets retroactively shortened to seven series, because it's as if Game 1 took place entirely on May 15.