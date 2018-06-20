Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt's Liam Sabino signs with Cardinals

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Pitt junior Liam Sabino.
Pitt infielder Liam Sabino has signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sabino was selected in the 35th round of this year's MLB Draft (1,053rd overall). He was the fourth of five Panthers drafted and the first position player selected from Pitt since 2016.

The redshirt junior batted .286 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. He finished with a .595 slugging percentage, and that mark ranked fifth in the ACC.

Sabino's 16 homers were fourth in the league, 28th in the country and sixth in program history for a single season.

He also ranked in the top 10 in the ACC for doubles (seventh) and stolen bases (18, 10th).

Sabino started the majority of his games at third base before moving to second to end the season. He was one of three Pitt players to start all 55 games.

He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Vanderbilt.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

