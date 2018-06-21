Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Twins promote former Plum star Kirilloff to high Class A

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Former Plum standout Alex Kirilloff, a top prospect for the Minnesota Twins, missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.
Brace Hemmelgarn | Minnesota Twins
Former Plum standout Alex Kirilloff, a top prospect for the Minnesota Twins, missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Alex Kirilloff keeps moving up.

The former Plum star debuted Thursday night for the Fort Myers (Fla.) Miracle after the Minnesota Twins promoted him to their high Class A affiliate earlier in the day.

Kirilloff, the Twins' 2016 first-round pick, batted third and played right field. He went 1-for-6, singling and scoring in the sixth inning of Fort Myers' 10-0 win over Bradenton, the Pirates' high-A affiliate.

Thursday represented the start of the second half in the minor league season. Kirilloff, who was promoted to Fort Myers from the low-A Cedar Rapids Kernels, led the Midwest League with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs to go along with a .333 batting average at the time of his promotion. He played in the Midwest League All-Star game and competed in the league's home run derby earlier this week.

Kirilloff also owns a house in Fort Myers, Fla., which is the Twins' spring training home.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me