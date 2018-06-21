Twins promote former Plum star Kirilloff to high Class A
Alex Kirilloff keeps moving up.
The former Plum star debuted Thursday night for the Fort Myers (Fla.) Miracle after the Minnesota Twins promoted him to their high Class A affiliate earlier in the day.
Kirilloff, the Twins' 2016 first-round pick, batted third and played right field. He went 1-for-6, singling and scoring in the sixth inning of Fort Myers' 10-0 win over Bradenton, the Pirates' high-A affiliate.
ROSTER UPDATE: 2016 1st round draft pick, Alex Kirilloff has been promoted to the #Miracle and will be with the team in Bradenton TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ww7kdceRQY— Fort Myers Miracle (@MiracleBaseball) June 21, 2018
Welcome to the MIRACLE! @AKirilloff19 collects his 1st Miracle hit on a bullet single to right in the 6th— Fort Myers Miracle (@MiracleBaseball) June 22, 2018
Thursday represented the start of the second half in the minor league season. Kirilloff, who was promoted to Fort Myers from the low-A Cedar Rapids Kernels, led the Midwest League with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs to go along with a .333 batting average at the time of his promotion. He played in the Midwest League All-Star game and competed in the league's home run derby earlier this week.
Alex Kirilloff was absolutely poppin' for the @CRKernels . Only one player among @MLB 's Top 100 prospects has more total bases this year than the @Twins ' No. 5 prospect: https://t.co/RWMwUVekcV https://t.co/tIGKuO88tf— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 21, 2018
Kirilloff also owns a house in Fort Myers, Fla., which is the Twins' spring training home.