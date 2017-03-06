Kiski Area grad Antone producing for Winthrop softball after redshirt season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area graduate Maddie Antone has been one of Winthrop's leading hitters since her freshman season.

Maddie Antone was waiting in the on-deck circle for her first at-bat of the season when Winthrop softball coach Mark Cooke called out to her.

“Coach was like, ‘You ready, freshman?' ” said Antone, a redshirt junior. “I looked at him and (said), ‘What?' ”

It wasn't the craziest question. Antone, who redshirted for the 2016 season for academic and injury reasons, admitted to feeling butterflies before that at-bat against East Carolina at Georgia's Red & Black Showcase.

“They were the good butterflies. I've been here before, but I'm super anxious,” the Kiski Area graduate said. “I'm so glad to be back, and I'm going to show what I can do. Especially to the underclassmen. We had a big freshman class last year and they knew me, but they didn't know me as a player. I had a chip on my shoulder and (wanted to) show them that I deserve to be here.”

Antone is sending her message loud and clear, beginning with that first game.

Back in her normal No. 3 spot of the Winthrop batting order, Antone homered and drove in six runs in the Eagles' season-opening 11-6 victory over East Carolina. She posted games of three and four RBIs against Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb, respectively, the following week and collected her 100th career hit in her 100th career game against College of Charleston.

Through Sunday, Antone was batting a team-high .392 with two homers and 17 RBIs for the resurgent Eagles (11-10), who are enjoying a bounce-back season.

“Maddie is back to being Maddie,” Cooke said.

Antone became one of Winthrop's leading hitters almost immediately upon arriving on campus. She surpassed a .350 batting average and was among the team leaders in runs, homers and RBIs in her first two seasons.

But persistent shoulder problems, borne out of making quick, strong throws from shortstop to try to cut down faster college runners began to nag Antone.

“I'd be writing in class taking notes, and I'd drop the pencil,” she said. “That sounds dramatic, but the pain just went down through my hand.”

She also worried about the potential of graduating in four years, so she elected to take a redshirt season.

“The decision-making was tough,” Antone said. “Do I want to play and maybe hurt the team, whether I was playing on the field and throwing or even DHing?”

So Antone sat out, and without one of its top hitters, Winthrop struggled to a 15-43 finish after posting winning records in 2014 and '15.

Cooke said opponents pitched around the Eagles' top hitter last season, a strategy that no longer is an option with Antone back. Antone is seeing opponents pitch her differently than her first two seasons, but she's adjusting.

“She's such a quality athlete that her athleticism is just way above normal, but people don't realize the mental part of her game is what's so high,” Cooke said. “She looks for her pitch. She knows whether she needs to pull or go with (the pitch). She's just really mature at the plate right now, and that's the key to it.”

Cooke said Antone also became one of Winthrop's leaders for an underclassmen-heavy team, although Antone said she hesitates to use labels to describe her role.

On track to graduate this spring, Antone said she is unsure if she'll return to Winthrop for a final year of eligibility in 2018. But before she leaves, she has one goal in mind.

“I want a ring,” she said. “I've never had a ring before. That's what I tell my teammates: I've never won a ring, so this is the year.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.